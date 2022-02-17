One of the stunning community art projects that has seen Kaitāia named the Most Beautiful Small Town in the country in Keep New Zealand Beautiful's annual Beautiful Awards on Thursday night.

The votes are in and it's official - Northland's northernmost town of Kaitāia is the Most Beautiful Small Town in the country.

In an awards ceremony at Parliament House in Wellington on Thursday evening, Kaitāia received the accolade in Keep New Zealand Beautiful's annual Beautiful Awards.

It's a big win for the small town, which was up against Foxton as the other finalist in the category. And while it may come as a surprise to some, the town and surrounds' beauty is a well-kept secret among locals. But that will no doubt change with the award.

Kaitāia was shortlisted for the award because of the public artworks and placemaking projects the community has delivered under the Te Hiku Open Places Revitalisation Project.

In the Most Beautiful Small Town (defined as a small urban area 1000 – 9999 residents) category, the judges said the Kaitāia community and Far North District Council worked together to procure $7 million in funding towards environmental restoration initiatives.

''The community partnered with an enthusiastic council to manage the projects themselves, and this has resulted in a waterfall effect across the entire region. Local contractors have received training to bid on the council projects, ensuring the funding and jobs stay in the community.''

In its submission to the awards the group said: ''We invited artists to join together and create a sub-committee where they named the initiative the TE ARA TOI (KAITAIA ARTWALK). The purpose was to tell the stories of Kaitāia and Te Hiku to reflect the diversity of cultures, landscapes, flora and fauna as well as tell some of the stories that help connect us to our past.

''The master plan included 'street scaping' to improve the township, creating vibrant interesting places for people to meet and enjoy whanaungatanga.''

Run annually since 1972, the Beautiful Awards are New Zealand's longest-running sustainability awards and provide a benchmark for environmental excellence in Aotearoa.

They inspire, recognise and acknowledge those individuals, schools, community groups, towns and cities working passionately across the country to Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson said: "We've been impressed with the quality of submissions to the Beautiful Awards, and the efforts and passion behind them.

"It's been a tough year for community groups, councils and individuals alike, but their collective commitments to the environment haven't wavered – people are doing so much with limited resources to keep their communities beautiful.

"Through the Beautiful Awards we're pleased to be able to celebrate the efforts made by community groups, schools councils and individuals who are striving to improve New Zealand's environment and thereby the quality of life in our rural communities, urban towns and cities."

The awards were announced at the Beautiful Ball at Parliament House and were attended by representatives from Kaitāia and the Far North District Council.

The ball was originally scheduled for October 2021, however, it was postponed until Thursday due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Other winners:

Most Beautiful Large Town (defined as a medium urban area 10,000 – 29,999 residents)

The finalists were:

• Taupō

• Whakatāne

The winner of this award is Taupō.

Most Beautiful Small City (defined as a large urban area 30,000 – 99,999 residents)

The finalists were:

• Hastings

• Whanganui

The winner of this award is Hastings.

Most Beautiful Large City (defined as a major urban area of 100,000 or more residents)

The finalists were:

• Wellington

• Dunedin

The winner for this award is Wellington.