Northland boxer Mea Motu has made New Zealand boxing history by beating the 14-year record for the greatest number of national titles held in New Zealand women's boxing.

Mea "The Nightmea" Motu won a New Zealand national title in her third weight division when she wrapped up the PBCNZ featherweight title in super-quick time against Ayisha Abied in Auckland on Saturday.

It was a special night for boxing with this being the first boxing event for New Zealand in 2022.

The card also saw Commonwealth Games competitor Magan Maka make her return, Wendall Stanley fighting in style, Cayden Hope had a major defeat and, of course, the main event which lasted just one minute and twenty-five seconds.

Boxing power couple Isaac and Alina Peach were thrilled to be able to put on an event and entertain the people at home via live stream with fantastic boxing from grassroots to professionals.

Saturday night was history-making for Motu.

She walked to the ring using a song her cousin wrote for her just for the occasion.

The fight started with both boxers feeling each other out and Abied trying to find use longer reach.

However, Abied landed herself in deep trouble where she got trapped in the corner with Motu absolutely unloading on her. Abied tried to get out of the corner, but when they got to the other side of the ring, Motu landed a monstrous body shot to drop Abied for the first time.

Referee Faiyaz Khan gave a long eight-count, but once it started again it wasn't long till Motu landed another bomb to the body which dropped Abied again, forcing the referee to wave off the fight.

Kaitaia-born Motu, 32, now holds three different New Zealand national titles in three different commissioning bodies with two titles from the PBCNZ and one from NZPBA. Motu has broken the record former IBF World champion Daniella Smith set 14 years ago for most New Zealand national titles in the women's division.

This is a big moment for women's boxing in New Zealand and Māori women in sports. Smith who set the record with two New Zealand titles was matched by Lani Daniels and, obviously, Motu before she went one better.

All three women are from Northland and are inspirational Māori women.

The only other female to hold multiple New Zealand national titles is former WBO World champion Geovana Peres who held the PBCNZ and NZNBF light heavyweight belts.

So what's next for Motu?

She wants to break Sean Sullivan's record for the most New Zealand national boxing titles -- seven titles over five different weight divisions.

She has two fights lined up already including a third fight with Michaela Jenkins and the ultimate dream fight against Baby Nansen once Covid levels drop in New Zealand, at Eden Park.

Motu and Nansen will make history when they headline the first-ever professional boxing event at Auckland's Eden Park with a date still to be set, pending Covid restrictions.

Mea Motu, from Kaitaia, is ready to take on the world after her history-making fight on Saturday in Auckland.

"I feel lucky. She is the person I've been wanting to fight," Motu said of the 35-year-old Auckland-born fighter.

"So it will really test me and show everyone what I am and that my craft is good and that I'm capable of beating her and everyone overseas."

Motu, who fights out of Auckland, said she wants to take on anyone and everyone.