Northland news in brief: Two female boxers in Auckland fight night; and pensioner flats upgraded

Northland boxer Karen Te Ruki-Pasene will be part of "The Garden of Eden" fight night in September, along with fellow Northland fighter Lani Daniels. Photo / Calden Jamieson

Two Northland female boxers to be featured at "The Garden of Eden" boxing night at Auckland's Eden Park on September 4."The Garden of Eden" will play host to a mega local show of boxing, featuring six professional boxing fights, promoted by Bruce Glozier.

Northland's Karen Te Ruki Pasene has just come off a loss last October against Baby Nansen but she redeemed herself with a massive win against the former multiple New Zealand amateur champions Ariane Nicholson which some believe to be a controversial decision. She will fight Michaela Jenkins who just came off two losses against two-division New Zealand Champion and another Northlander Mea Motu. The Smiling Assassin, former World title contender Lani Daniels, from Northland, will take on professional rugby player Sequita Hemingway. Daniels has been away from the ring for while, with her last fight being against Tessa Tualevao in the third instalment of their rivalry back in 2019.

Pensioner flats upgraded

The Far North District Council recently upgraded 147 of its pensioner units to make them warmer and drier in line with the Government's Healthy Homes Standards which came into force on July 1. The work cost $500,000 and was funded through the Healthier Homes Budget allocated in the council's Long Term Plan 2018-28. It included installed heating, extractor fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and draught stopping. The council has pensioner units in Ahipara, Awanui, Hōreke, Kaikohe, Kaitāia, Kawakawa, Kerikeri, Kohukohu, Ōmapere, Rāwene and Waimā.

Parliament coming north

Parliament is spending two days in the Far North — including visits to the country's northernmost schools — as part of the annual Speaker's Outreach. The delegation will be in the Bay of Islands today

where MPs will take part in debating role plays and Q&A sessions with students at Kerikeri High and Kerikeri Primary schools. Tomorrow the MPs will head to Te Hāpua School, 30km south of Cape Rēinga, and Ngataki School. The politicians taking part are Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard, Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime (Labour), Whangārei-based list MP Shane Reti (National); Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger (National) and Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero. The Speaker's Outreach programme aims to bring Parliament to the people and started in 2018.

Night work on SH1

State Highway 1 on the south side of the Brynderwyn Hill is closed for essential maintenance over five nights, beginning last night. The work will be carried out one lane at a time between Artillery Rd and SH12 intersection between 6pm and 6am finishing on July 30. Stop/go traffic management will be in place and motorists are advised that delays are possible. The closures are required to carry out a range of maintenance tasks including road resurfacing and drainage. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Road users are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights.

Ratepayers' meeting

Bay of Islands ratepayers and residents are welcome to attend the Kerikeri and Surrounds Ratepayer annual general meeting on July 28. Issues discussed will be significant rates increases, urban development, local government reforms and the government's controversial three waters plan. The meeting will be at Kingston House, Hone Heke Rd, Kerikeri from 7pm to 9pm.