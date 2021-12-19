Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland's NZ boxing champ Mea Motu preparing for busy 2022

3 minutes to read
Northland's NZ boxing champ Mea" The Nightmea" Motu has a busy 2022 planned, including international fights.

Northland's NZ boxing champ Mea" The Nightmea" Motu has a busy 2022 planned, including international fights.

Northern Advocate

Northland's NZ Light and Super Lightweight Champion Mea "The Nightmea" Motu has returned to the gym and is gearing up for a busy start to 2022 after Auckland's Delta outbreak temporarily put her boxing ambitions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.