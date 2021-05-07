Northland news in brief: Stolen cabin found; Lotto win; and Kaitaia boxer fights tonight

The portable cabin stolen from Eric Monk, above, has been returned.

Good news – Eric Monk's portable cabin and all his belongings were recovered by police yesterday after it was stolen from a property in Paihia last Saturday. The 6x3-metre cabin was towed away from ancestral Maori land on Tahuna Rd by an old white Transit van under the cover of darkness. Monk had been renting the cabin for six months while trying to get his life back on track after years in and out of prison. A police spokeswoman said they were in the process of arranging its return to Monk. Enquiries into who was behind the theft were ongoing.

Lotto luck in Whangārei

A Lotto ticket sold in Northland has won its holder almost $58,000.

The ticket, sold at Four Square Fosters, Maunu Rd, Whangārei, was one of four nationally that each won $57,949 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday.

The winning Lotto numbers were 2, 9, 21, 25, 26 and 38 with the bonus number 18.

Powerball will be worth a whopping $12 million tonight.

East Beach access review

Far North District Council has engaged an independent research company to investigate the history of the unsealed road that gives public access to East Beach from Kaimaumau. Chief executive Shaun Clarke said the report would be shared with landowners when it was received. "We will take as long as is required to work through the details so we can reach agreement on ownership of the land," he added. "If we cannot agree, then together with Māori landowners, we will seek an independent opinion through arbitration with the Māori Land Court."

Boxer back in the ring

Kaitaia boxer Mea Motu practising for her fight tonight.

Kaitaia's Mea Motu returns to the ring tonight when she takes on Christchurch's Michaela Jenkins. The pair will face off in a super lightweight contest inside Auckland's ABA Stadium, with Motu eager to showcase what she and her team have been working on in the gym.

"I am feeling really excited. I have been a bit impatient, and I just can't wait. My training camp has been really good. I'm feeling a lot stronger now, feeling a lot more ready, and now I am more aware of everything." said Motu.

"She [Jenkins] has had a lot of kickboxing fights. I know is that she is strong and that she can take a hit."

Motu, who recently captured the NZPBA women's lightweight championship, entered the professional ranks last October, with her record standing at 7-0 with four knockouts.

In November, the Auckland-based fighter returns to Kaitaia when she takes on Wellington's Gentiane Lupi, who in 2016 won the vacant WBA Oceania female super featherweight title.

"Kaitaia, Pukepoto, which is where I am from, that is a big part of me. That is where my family are, that is my home, that is my everything. It is where my tīpuna are, so it means a lot to me. It feels like a big massive world title. It is really hard to explain, it may be a small crowd, but it will be the biggest crowd for me."

Events fund now open

Northland Inc says the Northland Events Fund, a Regional Events Fund imitative in partnership with MBIE, is now open for applications for events and event activity to benefit the region.

The fund will be focused on distributing event funding that drives visitation through investment in innovative and sustainable event activity. The activity must lead to a positive impact on the local economic landscape by offering new and exciting experiences within the region.

To bring more cohesion to existing event funds available in Northland, a collaborative panel has been convened consisting of representation from Whangārei District Council, Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council and Northland Inc. The panel will make recommendations and final decisions on the allocation of the fund, ensuring a Northland-wide spread of expertise. Applications are open until June 8.

For more info go to www.northlandnz.com/northland-events-fund.

Rollover blocks city road

A motorist escaped unhurt after the car they were driving flipped on to its roof near Onerahi around 5.30am yesterday. The road was blocked to morning commuters as emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred close to the entrance of popular Heads Up Adventure Park. The Advocate was unable to confirm the cause of the accident.