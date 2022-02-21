Police move in on protesters, the Prime Minister signals to easing of restrictions and its claim and counter-claim over whats going on in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three more Northland schools have announced positive Covid cases within their school.

Tauraroa Area School has informed the public a student has tested positive for Covid-19.

Principal Grant Burns made the announcement late on Monday via the school's Facebook page.

Pompallier Catholic College in Whangārei announced a student has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / NZME

"This notice is to inform you that we have had a confirmed case of Covid-19 in our community. The student concerned was at school last Wednesday, 16 February."

Burns said the school has notified all students and staff identified as close contacts.

"If your child has not been identified as a close contact, they may still attend school."

The health and wellbeing of students, staff and the Maungakaramea community where the school is located is "a top priority", Burns said.

"What we're doing: Tauraroa Area School will stay open. We have appropriate public health measures and cleaning procedures in place."

Tauraroa Area School principal Grant Burns made the announcement on Monday night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He advised people to watch for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

"Then, stay at home until you receive the result."

The post urged any whānau yet to receive their Covid vaccination to "please do so as soon as possible".

Pompallier Catholic College also sent a message out to parents last night informing them of a new case.

"We have already identified all close contacts. We have contacted these close contacts. All other students are expected at school as per usual tomorrow."

The third school to report a Covid case last night was Hora Hora Primary School. However, rather than a student, it was reportedly a visiting staff member.

According to the information provided, they had been at the school last Wednesday and Thursday.

"Students and their whānau of every school should watch for symptoms. If any develop, go for a test."

The three schools join a growing list of Northland schools to report Covid cases.

The Advocate understands positive cases have been announced at Whangārei Girls' High, Whangārei Boys' High, Kerikeri High School, Kerikeri Primary, Hikurangi Primary and Oromahoe School.

Less than two weeks ago, Manaia View School in Raumanga shut down a rumour of a Covid case in their school via a Facebook post.

"We have been alerted to a rumour circulating on Facebook that we have cases of covid at school. No staff or students that have returned to school this year have covid.

"We have had no notification from the Ministry of Health of any positive students. We can assure you that there are no covid cases at Manaia View School," the post read.

"Should there be a positive case who has been at school, we would definitely communicate this to our community immediately."

In an email sent out on Monday afternoon, Kerikeri High School discussed the issue of poor mask use.

"As Covid continues to spread in our local Kerikeri community, we have inevitably had several confirmed cases here at school over the last week, which have resulted in a small number of students being identified as close contacts.

"The major factor in students and staff being identified as close contacts and subsequently having to isolate, is inconsistent or incorrect mask-wearing when students are inside," the email read.

"For those students who do not have a mask exemption, we are reinforcing the message here at School [sic] that to keep ourselves and others safe, masks need be worn correctly at all times when indoors, including on buses."