Covid is spreading in Northland's schools, with Whangārei Girls' High School the latest to announce it has positive cases.

Girls' High Principal Anne Cooper sent out an email to parents on Wednesday evening informing them that there were two positive cases at the school.

The Girls' High cases come after cases have also been reported at Whangārei Boys' High, Kerikeri High School, Kerikeri Primary, Hikurangi Primary and Oromahoe School. Kerikeri High recorded another two cases yesterday.

The school infections come as Covid cases soar across Northland, with 43 cases on Tuesday- a record for the region - and 24 on Wednesday.

In her email to parents Cooper said the school would remain open, but the health and wellbeing of students, staff and community is a top priority.

''We are sending this letter as there are two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our community. The students were at school on Friday February 11 and Monday February 14 respectively.

''In consultation with Ministry of Education and the DHB, no students have been identified as close contacts. All students can still come to school (unless they are isolating).

''We reiterate the importance of wearing masks – inside at all times and on school buses. They are critical in helping to slow the transmission of Omicron and are mandatory in schools, unless students have an exemption.''

What parent/caregivers need to do:

You and your whānau should watch for symptoms

If any develop, get tested immediately

Then, stay at home until you receive the result

If your whānau hasn't been vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible. You can book on-line at bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26. It's free

Call Healthline 0800 611116 if you have any queries or concerns.

''Our school will stay open. We have appropriate public health measures and cleaning procedures in place,'' Cooper said.

Northland Covid testing and vaccination centres, including opening times, can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/ .