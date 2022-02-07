The Northland DHB has reported 17 new cases today, including one in the Karikari Peninsula. Photo / NZME

There are 17 new cases in Northland today: one in Karikari Peninsula, one in Kaeo, one in Kaikohe, 11 cases in Kerikeri and two in Whangārei.

The address of one case is unknown.

All of today's cases are still under investigation to determine if they are linked to previous cases.

Today's number brings up the total tally of active cases in Northland to 129.

114 cases have now recovered and have been released from isolation.

Te Hiku Hauora offer additional testing in the Far North this week:

Tomorrow, February 9, at Te Rawawa Rugby Club, from 3pm-5pm. And Thursday, February 10, at the Eastern Rugby Club, Taipa, from 10am-1pm.