Northern Advocate

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Up to 16,000 cases predicted in Northland at its peak

4 minutes to read
A Ministry of Health modelling is predicting up to 16,000 Omicron cases in Northland at its peak. Photo / Supplied

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Northland could experience up to 16,000 Covid cases a month at the peak of the Omicron outbreak, according to Government modelling.

The Ministry of Health said between 9000 and 16,000 monthly cases could occur in

