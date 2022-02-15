Kaeo Primary School's vaccination drive received good community support, 25 students were vaccinated. Photo / Supplied

The suggestion schools could double as vaccination sites have given rise to rivalling stances on the topic within Northland's education sector.

Fears schools could become a focal point for anti-vaxx protests or increased absenteeism sit on one side of the argument.

However, some educators think attendance will grow with increased vaccine uptake and that schools are key to making vaccinations more accessible in some communities.

A University of Waikato study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal last year found schools appeared to be the most equitable location for a vaccination site, with almost the entire country within 30 minutes of travel of a school.

Logistical challenges aside, opposing perspectives on the issue from Northland educators shows the idea isn't a straightforward one.

Taitokerau Education Trust representative Derek Slatter shared his views on the matter with the Advocate, speaking as an individual rather than in his official role.

He wasn't convinced using schools as vaccination centres would make any difference in boosting the overall vaccination rate of the younger population.

Slatter pointed out the opposite effect could happen and a lot of students may end up missing out on schooling.

"Some [parents] will think they'll be forced to get vaccinated or kids will be forcibly vaccinated and they may not send their kids to school at all. That would be a worse outcome."

He said if schools were based in communities with "very little" opposition to vaccinations then it would make more sense for them to be used as part of the rollout.

But it "wasn't a good idea" if there was a minority of people who felt strongly opposed to schools becoming vaccination clinics or if there were caregivers concerned children would be compelled or convinced to get vaccinated, Slatter said.

"You've got a small bunch of people but they do feel very strongly about it, and it is likely to turn into a focal point for protests, and why would you do that when there are plenty of other places that can be used."

Cassie Sherman (left), Kaysey J Fryer, Lexie Fryer, Ethan-James Fryer and Rahera Petrie, received one paediatric Covid-19 vaccine dose at Kaeo Primary School. Photo / Supplied

Slatter said teachers and principals had already actioned the requirements around masks and vaccinations within their school gates.

"But why would you get them involved in decisions around vaccinating because we get things where kids are in joint or split custody and both parents have different opinions on vaccination."

Kāeo Primary School principal Paul Barker offered a different perspective. His school, around 70km southeast of Katāia, made itself available for a local team of vaccinators from Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa last Wednesday.

The school advertised the opportunity to parents and 25 children received a dose of the vaccine, Barker said.

"No one from the community voiced any concerns against it and there was certainly no pressure on anybody to get their kids vaccinated, it was only to make it easier."

"A lot of our families live some distance away from Kāeo and money is tight, even getting in can be difficult at times. For [Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa staff] to be prepared to come down to school and do that was really appreciated.

Barker believed student attendance could benefit from schools doubling as vaccination sites.

"We will end up with a large number of students vaccinated and when the virus comes in the community, we will have children who are less sick."

Currently, around 26 per cent of eligible Northlanders under-12 - around 4984 children from a total of 19,480 - had received one Covid-19 paediatric vaccine dose.

The same Ministry of Health data also showed Northland trailed the rest of the country when it came to vaccination rates among children under-12.

Barker considered vaccination - as well as masks - as an opportunity to teach children about their contribution to the fight against the virus.

"It is a nice thing that kids have got a chance to do something, in terms of keeping our school and community safe," he said.

"Nobody in our whole country is subject to forceful vaccination and I find it a ridiculous train of thought to think kids will be vaccinated without parental consent."

Barker was proud of the Kāeo community's efforts around vaccination.

Currently, the small town with a population of close to 1200 people is around 79 per cent partially vaccinated; 74 per cent double dosed, and 50 per cent have already received their booster shot.

"The community in Kaeo is doing a fabulous job with vaccination and I am sure many are disappointed that those who are working tirelessly on our behalf are being subjected to such behaviour from protesters."

Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman does not believe in schools being used as vaccination sites. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman said a majority of principals believed in vaccination but not at school.

There was a range of reasons behind their stance, he said, such as staff safety, damaging relationships with the community, and negative impacts on school attendance.

"Most of these small communities, we have marae and the health team should be going to the marae and getting help from them," Newman said.

"This means the marae committee is inviting the community to get vaccinated, rather than it being the principals."

Newman said at least half of Northland schools had helped the district health board identify nearby facilities to use as vaccine sites - marae, community halls, parks - and provided contact details.

"The responsibility of vaccination falls directly on NDHB [Northland District Health Board] - we are not doctors or nurses, we are teaching staff."