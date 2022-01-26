Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Public health experts say face masks imperative in keeping Northland schools open

6 minutes to read
Dr Natasha Rimar recommends the use of masks with higher filtration capacity over cloth masks, because cloth masks are not very effective against Omicron. Photo / Supplied

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

With Omicron on our shores and predictions of up to 50,000 cases a day, public health experts suggest face masks will play a pivotal role in ensuring schools remain open.

Face coverings for every student

