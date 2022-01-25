Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Treaty Grounds to close on Waitangi Day due to Omicron

5 minutes to read
Waka gather at Tii Beach during last year's Waitangi Day commemorations. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waka gather at Tii Beach during last year's Waitangi Day commemorations. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

The Waitangi National Trust will take the unprecedented step of closing the Treaty Grounds this Waitangi Day, saying it would be ''totally irresponsible'' to allow people to gather at the historic site as the Omicron

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.