Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Covid-19: Far North tourism businesses consider hibernation as bookings fall up to 90pc

7 minutes to read
Duke of Marlborough owners Anton Haagh and Riki Kinnaird, with their wives Bridget Haagh and Jayne Shirley, are worried that summer trade will be devastating for the Far North. Photo/ Jess Burges

Duke of Marlborough owners Anton Haagh and Riki Kinnaird, with their wives Bridget Haagh and Jayne Shirley, are worried that summer trade will be devastating for the Far North. Photo/ Jess Burges

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Far North tourism operators have hit "rock bottom" as holidaymakers stay away from New Zealand's only red-zoned region, leading businesses to consider summer hibernation.

Business owners in the Far North are getting increasingly desperate as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.