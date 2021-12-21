Northland Inc: It's time to get Te Tai Tokerau moving again

Northland Inc CEO Murray Reade says the future of the region is in safe hands.

The past year and in particular the past six months, have been some of the most challenging that Te Tai Tokerau has experienced in recent history.

By now we're all familiar with the challenges we have faced, some still linger as the end of the year approaches. However, with visitors and whānau being welcomed into our region and vaccination rates improving, Tai Tokerau is emerging out of this period wiser for the challenges we have experienced and with a sense of hope for the new year.

It has proved timely that during 2021, Northland Inc developed our whakataukī; a guiding proverb that reflects our vision and mission as an organisation.

"He pukepuke moana, e ekengia e te waka - a choppy sea can be navigated". The coast is synonymous with Te Tai Tokerau and our whakataukī suggests that although there are challenges, we can overcome them with intent. Reflecting on our region's experiences during this year, the sentiment rings true.

2021 has been a year of hard work, grit and determination for all of our Te Tai Tokerau communities – from our regional businesses, our councils, our iwi and hapu, our partner organisations and the Northland Inc team itself, the mahi hasn't stopped.

While not always united in our views, every interaction I have experienced has been with people united in the vision of a healthy and thriving Te Tai Tokerau.

Our communities are interlinked and rely on one another to thrive. The health of our economy is connected to the health of our people, and everyone in Tai Tokerau is doing their best to ensure our region is healthy and thriving.

It's this determination and passion of our people that reassure me the future of our region is in safe hands.

Within Northland Inc, the work towards ensuring we have the initiatives and infrastructure in place to support this passion hasn't stopped, in fact if anything it has ramped up.

In collaboration with our partners, we have delivered the Taitokerau Northland Destination Management Plan, which provides us with a strategy to sustainably manage our region as a visitor destination.

The Extension 350 programme has navigated alert level challenges to engage with nearly 380 farmers, surpassing the project target of 350 Northland farmers working together to achieve their goals. Our Business Innovation and Growth team continues to engage with a wide range of regional businesses, helping them connect the dots on their pathways to growth.

The Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan creates tangible change for our communities through a wide range of projects delivering infrastructure and strategies across our region. We may have experienced months of regional isolation but the challenges we have faced have allowed Te Tai Tokerau to stand on our own and come together for the good of our region.

Many of the businesses we have engaged with this year have taken the opportunity to relook, reconsider or pivot their offering, being agile to ensure survival in this ever-changing environment. On a personal level I have done the same, considering what is in the best interests for myself and my whānau. I made the difficult decision during lockdown to take up an opportunity with Lifewise, allowing me to be closer to my family in my second home of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Over the summer period we will begin welcoming visitors and whānau from across the country back into Te Tai Tokerau. With our businesses gearing up for a much-needed busy summer period, our region's vaccination drive continues, with dedicated frontline workers pouring their efforts into protecting the health of our whānau and regional communities.

The summer period offers us a chance to reflect and a chance to look forward. Through my tenure at Northland Inc and all of the individuals, communities and organisations I've had the pleasure of interacting with, I will rest assured that our region is headed in the right direction.

