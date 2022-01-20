Sunshine Sound System will perform at the inaugural Northland Food & Wine Festival during Anniversary Weekend.

Northland joining the rest of the country in the orange light setting means the inaugural Northland Food & Wine Festival can go ahead on Anniversary Weekend.

Jacman Entertainment, which has had to cancel the Bay of Islands Music Festival planned for January 29 because of Covid uncertainty, has organised the Northland Food & Wine Festival for the Sunday of Anniversary Weekend.

There will be the chance to enjoy delicious Northland wines and food in the stunning surrounds of the Karikari Peninsula, where local vineyards will be joined at Carrington Estate by the region's artisan producers, food trucks and fantastic music, including the chilled reggae sounds of Sunshine Sound System and party band Hands Off.

"With the announcement that Northland can finally move to orange, we are delighted to be able to hold events again," organiser Jackie Sanders said.

"This is great news for our local suppliers, vineyards, foodies, the artists, and all of us looking to celebrate."

Northland Food & Wine Festival is the first of a series of summer events announced for Carrington Estate, which also includes reggae, a Waitangi Day Festival and a Valentines themed night, she said.

Sanders said all events held will follow government guidelines concerning live events and vaccine passports. In the event of cancellation due to any Covid-19 related restriction, ticketholders will be refunded in full from point of purchase.

Northland Food & Wine Festival will be on Sunday, January 30, from noon to 6pm, at Carrington Estate, 109 Matai Bay Road, Karikari Peninsula.

Tickets are $30 plus booking fee in advance ($40 on the door). Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Tickets are available at eventfinda.co.nz.