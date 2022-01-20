Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Major events under orange in Northland excites community leaders

5 minutes to read
There's unlikely to be empty chairs in bars and restaurants in Northland under orange as more than 100 vaccinated guests are allowed. Photo / Tania Whyte

There's unlikely to be empty chairs in bars and restaurants in Northland under orange as more than 100 vaccinated guests are allowed. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Northland's move into the orange traffic light setting puts the region in good stead heading into major community events such as Waitangi Day and the Easter long weekend, community leaders say.

But the region, like

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.