There's unlikely to be empty chairs in bars and restaurants in Northland under orange as more than 100 vaccinated guests are allowed. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland's move into the orange traffic light setting puts the region in good stead heading into major community events such as Waitangi Day and the Easter long weekend, community leaders say.

But the region, like the rest of New Zealand, could return to red within 24 to 48 hours of Omicron entering the community.

Northland moved to orange from midnight last night which means, unlike in red, more than 100 people can be accommodated at public events and in bars and restaurants.

Under the red light setting, public gatherings were limited to no more than 100 people, while hairdressers also have to maintain stricter public health measures.

For those not using vaccine passes, close-proximity businesses - such as hairdressers - are not able to operate. In gatherings allowed numbers are limited to 25.

An update of vaccination rates in Northland was a strong factor in the Government's decision to move the region on par with the rest of the country.

First dose vaccination in Northland is now at 89 per cent and second dose 86 per cent.

Easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so the Government believed it was safe for Northland to join the rest of the country at orange.

Riki Kinnaird, co-owner of the Duke of Marlborough in Russell, said the hospitality sector could now welcome back an influx of visitors to events such as Waitangi Day,

Northland/Auckland Anniversary Day, and the Easter long weekend getaways.

"That's what February and March are all about – fun and dance. A lot of big groups wouldn't come here under red because they couldn't mingle in restaurants, they couldn't dance at weddings.

"Northland is now back on an even-playing field with the rest of the tourism operators elsewhere. Red light gave an inequality of behaviour and put barriers to trade," he said.

The Duke of Marlborough can seat up to 350 guests but Kinnaird said his staff have had to split the restaurant into two to accommodate 100 people at a time.

John Maurice, chairman of the Northland branch of the Hospitality Association, said any loosening of the rules was greatly appreciated.

"Everything else remains the same in Northland as under the red light, except bars and restaurants will be able to seat more than 100 people, as far as the hospitality sector is concerned."

John Maurice, chairman of the Northland branch of the Hospitality Association, has welcomed the region moving to orange. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Maurice said it would have been hard for the Government to justify keeping Northland in red past yesterday.

While Northland's hospitality sector welcomes the move to orange, it's grappling with worsening staff shortages as businesses fight for the same workers over the busy summer period.

The industry heavily relies on workers from other regions of the country as well as travellers from around the world, who are now non-existent under Covid border restrictions.

Northland Mayoral Forum chairman Jason Smith is delighted the region is not being singled out as a troubled area.

"I am glad consistency is being maintained and the Government's decision shows Northland is a safe place to be in, and our readiness for the pandemic is as good as everyone else's," he said.

Northland Mayoral Forum chairman Jason Smith is delighted the region is on par with the rest of New Zealand in orange. Photo / Supplied Photo / Peter de Graaf

Whangārei Hospital has eight ICU beds, but that can be increased to 10 if needed for any Omicron outbreak in the region.

Presently, there is no need to book a booster at four Northland District Health Board vaccination clinics in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei, and Dargaville. However, those wishing to book can do so online via BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling 0800 282926.

Vaccine rollout for 5-11-year-olds started on Monday this week and 19,475 children are eligible to receive the vaccine in Northland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government knew, from other countries, that it could take as little as 14 days for Omicron cases to grow from the hundreds into the thousands.

The announcement comes as there are fears that Omicron has spread to Palmerston North.

There were 39 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand yesterday.

Vaccine tracker by DHB

There have been 112 community cases of Covid since the current outbreak in October last year and 106 have been released from isolation.

Six active cases are isolating at home.

Locations of interest include three in Whangārei, two in Kaitaia, and one each in Kerikeri and Waipapa.