Tai Tokerau Principal's Association president Pat Newman urges parents to send their kids to school and confirms Northland schools will not become vaccination centres. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Calls for Northland schools to double as vaccination clinics have fuelled tensions among parents, adding extra stress on the region's principals.

However, principals, Education Ministry and Northland DHB representatives together rejected the Government's encouragement for schools to host onsite vaccination centres.

But the final decision lies with individual Boards of Trustees.

Kamo High School principal Natasha Hemara said scaremongering about vaccinations at school was happening in the community.

She described how one family's concerns had meant their child had not returned to school despite confirmations the high school was not nor would be a vaccination clinic.

"I hope this stance will give some confidence to the parents [to send their kids to school], but I don't know if that's widely spread, communicated, or well understood."

Hemara said the decision to use the school as a vaccination centre was up to the Board of Trustees', not her.

Kamo High School principal Natasha Hemara says the decision to use the school as a vaccination site will lie with the Board of Trustees. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaitaia Primary School principal Brendon Morrissey said they had enough on their plate when it came to Covid without adding vaccine clinics to the mix.

"MoE has asked if the schools would like the vaccination centres to be onsite, and some schools will take that up. I am not going to.

"We have got enough minefields we are navigating already, why would I want more," he said.

Kaitaia Primary school principal Brendon Morrissey says his school will not be a vaccine site. Photo / supplied

Tai Tokerau Principal Association president Pat Newman said the Government's comment that schools should have onsite vaccination had made many Northland principals feel pressure to comply.

He said principals supported and encouraged vaccine uptake but felt schools weren't an appropriate host.

"Many of our schools are very isolated, many are very small, and so it is much more appropriate for those schools to use a marae ...

"Then it is a whole community inviting for vaccination, rather than our local principals who have been asked to do it," he said.

Jeanette Wedding, Northland District Health Board's Senior Responsible Officer for Covid-19 vaccine rollout, said they collaborated with the Ministry of Education and local schools to deliver vaccinations for tamariki and their whānau in settings they felt comfortable in.

She said sports grounds, parks, marae, and community halls close to home were being used in the rollout.

"Northland DHB is committed to providing equitable access for whānau regardless of the vaccination setting, and we are actively engaging with parents and caregivers to support them, including through outreach programmes."

DHB vaccination clinics in Kaitāia, Kerikeri, Whangārei, and Dargaville have dedicated booths for children aged 5 to 11 to receive their jabs.

Last week, several Māori Health providers began offering vaccination clinics for tamariki. GPs and pharmacies also offer the service, and drive through clinics will be used.

Northland health officials strongly encourage any Northlanders not yet vaccinated to get their shot, and those eligible to receive their booster.