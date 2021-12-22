Waitangi Kindergarten wins regionals in Daltons Sunflowers project

Devon Truscott, 3, Josephine Mulgrew, 3, Zara Canobie-Harris, 4, Leo Pivac, 4, Mick Skipage, 3, Phoebe Galvin, 4, Tom Blakeman, 4, and Will Wilson, 4, of Waitangi Kindergarten grew the biggest sunflower in the region. Photo / Supplied

A long and tiring year for the smallest Northlanders ends with a joyous win for Waitangi Kindergarten after being crowned the regional winner for growing the tallest sunflower.

The Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project was launched in August, the day before the nationwide Covid lockdown was announced which meant preschoolers had something to look forward to when attending kindy during lockdown.

Waitangi Kindergarten, who grew Northland's tallest sunflower with their plant measuring 132cm, also took out the top regional spot for the widest sunflower head at 7.5cm, not including petals.

"Being an Enviroschools kindergarten, nurturing and connecting with nature is very important to us, and nga tamariki love being involved in the project from start to finish," teacher Kylie McDell said.

"From planting seeds, monitoring the weather, and nurturing the seedlings, to excitedly celebrating the bees visiting our beautiful blooms."

More than 400 children from the Northland Kindergarten Association were involved in the project.

Little gardeners Phoebe Galvin, 4, and Tom Blakeman, 4, of Waitangi Kindergarten are proud of their sunflowers. Photo / Supplied

The biennial project aims to help children to learn about gardening in a practical way.

They develop skills and a basic understanding of plants, through sowing seeds and growing seedlings, planting them out and daily care of their flowers.

Nationwide, 236 kindergartens took part in the competition.

"A massive congratulations to all of our 2021 winners," Daltons general manager Colin Parker said.

"A big thank you to all the teachers who got behind the project, despite the many challenges they faced pretty much from day one.

"We have been blown away at how they adapted, with some teachers making up individual packs for children to grow plants at home or taking seedlings to their own homes and caring for them until they were able to get back into their kindergartens.

"Through all of this they have kept children engaged and supported them to develop a love of gardening, which is what the project is all about."