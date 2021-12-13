Teacher's harrowing tale transformed into book for Northland Rescue Chopper fundraiser

Monique Bradley with her story, now a children's book Rescue Horse. Photo / Steve MacMillan

A Northland teacher who suffered a brain bleed and fractured spine after falling from her horse hopes her story inspires youngsters faced with adversity.

Monique Bradley's tale of survival has been captured in the Northland Rescue Helicopter's latest children's book, Rescue Horse, to help raise money for the emergency service.

Six years ago the rescue chopper ambassador was in her "happy place" riding her horse, Tara, along the beach at Whananāki South when her horse unexpectedly fell, breaking both front legs.

She was thrown from its back, head-first into the sand, before Tara rolled on her as the horse hit the ground.

The impact knocked Bradley unconscious.

A 12-year-old riding companion immediately phoned 111 and the rescue chopper was dispatched.

Bradley was found to have suffered a brain bleed and fractured spine. Her head injury was so severe that her memory only resurfaced four to five days after the accident.

Monique Bradley in Whangārei Hospital after her horse-riding accident in Whananaki South. Photo / Supplied

Bradley spent one week recovering in Whangārei Hospital followed by a month at ABI Rehabilitation in Auckland, which specialises in traumatic brain injury and stroke recovery, before returning home.

"With the brain bleed there was a strong possibility that I could have died, so the flight made my chances of survival much higher," she said.

"I don't want to think about how it could have ended up without the chopper."

Prior to the accident, Monique had already started university, studying to be a teacher, while also riding horses as well as doing a bit of modelling and coaching horse-riding at a pony club.

The accident left her suffering the effects of a traumatic brain injury, however, meaning she had to learn once more to walk, communicate and feed herself.

Bradley had since completed her Bachelor of Primary Education and taken up a teaching role – no small feat, as she still experiences the effects of her brain injury at times.

As she still has no memory of the accident, her experience has been pieced together for Rescue Horse via the people who helped her.

Rescue Horse is the latest book released by the Northland Emergency Services Trust to raise money for their rescue chopper service. Photo / NEST

She said Rescue Horse was an ideal way for her to give back to the service that helped save her life.

"To be able to inspire children that they can achieve their goals is really special and I am proof of that with my journey.

"I am grateful that my story was able to be brought to life to illustrate the amazing work of this life-saving service, which is here for us all 24/7."

Rescue Horse is the only fictional tale from the six adventures of the Northland Rescue Chopper captured in children's books – all available for $10 from nest.co.nz.

Five lucky Advocate readers can win their own copy of Rescue Horse kindly donated by the Northland Emergency Services Trust.

To enter, email your name and contact details with 'Rescue Horse' in the subject line to regionalcompetitions@nzme.co.nz by December 22.