The 90% Project: Classic cars, jabs converge in rescue chopper fundraiser

A health board nurse gives Ben de Weyer, assistant manager at Repco Kerikeri, his second jab while he enjoys the comfort of a 1966 Ford Mustang A-code Coupe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

An event bringing together hot rods, entertainment and jabs has raised more than $15,000 for the Northland Rescue Helicopter and brought the region 61 people closer to its 90 per cent vaccination target.

Fifteen classic cars and hot rods, from the 1930s to the 1960s, converged on Kerikeri's Homestead Rd for Saturday's show while a district health board caravan dispensed walk-in Covid vaccines to people who might otherwise have missed out.

Meanwhile, Kerikeri rocker Merv Pinny kept the crowd entertained and volunteers from Kerikeri Fire Brigade rattled buckets and took donations from passing motorists.

Kerikeri rocker Merv Pinny entertains motorists on Homestead Rd while Cara Pinny rattles a bucket for the Northland Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A sausage sizzle and a waterblaster raffle also brought in cash for the region's rescue chopper.

Kerikeri 12-year-old Bowen Penn takes a look under the hood of a 1930 Model A owned by Clive Ross of Whangārei. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Standout vehicles on show included the first Mustang to be raced in New Zealand while a few lucky people got their jabs in the driver's seat of another Ford Mustang, a gleaming 1966 A-code Coupe.

The event was organised by Roz and Pete Adams, of the Northland branch of the National Street Rod Association, and Repco Kerikeri manager Andy Hamberger.

Roz Adams said she was amazed by the just over $15,000 raised.

Kerikeri rocker Merv Pinny gives a motorist a high five while Cara Pinny rattles a bucket for the Northland Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Peter de Graaf

''So many people opened their wallets. It just shows we're a good community.''

She was also grateful to the businesses which had donated food and prizes to help make the day a success.

Ben de Weyer, assistant manager at Repco Kerikeri, got his vaccination in a 1966 Ford Mustang A-code Coupe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

There are now 13 active cases of Covid-19 in the Northland community after the Ministry of Health reported a new case yesterday.

No new locations of interest were identified yesterday. To view the full list, visit health.govt.nz.