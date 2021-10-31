Covid-19 Delta outbreak: 12 confirmed community Covid-19 cases in Northland; Whangārei Warehouse, McDonald's among locations of interest

Location of interest Covid 19, Raumanga McDonald's, Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two new cases reported today in Northland bring the total number of Covid-19 active cases to 12 in the region.

The Warehouse in Whangārei's Okara Park shopping centre was added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list today.

All confirmed Covid-19 community cases in Northland were isolating at home. The two cases reported today, were announced on Saturday and were being formally added to the official tally on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health announced 143 new community cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, 135 in Auckland, six in Waikato and two in Northland.

Seven new locations of interest were identified in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Whangārei, including The Warehouse, Countdown, Kmart, McDonald's and The ToolShed in Whangārei, Jaques Four Square Kaiwaka, Mangawhai Beach School office, among others.

The visit to Okara Park Shopping centre's locations of interest (Kmart, Countdown, and Warehouse) date back to October 20 between 9am and 12.30pm.

Testing and vaccination rates on Saturday remained relatively steady and the Health Ministry encouraged anyone in the region with symptoms to get a test.

Testing is available at the following locations: Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent and Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs.

People living in Northland were urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they had any symptoms that could be Covid-19, Northland District Health Board advised.

768 vaccinations were given on 30 October 2021, including 234 first doses and 534 second doses. The cumulative total of doses given in Northland was 225,034 - 124,062 first doses and 100,972 second doses.

In Northland, 79 per cent of the total eligible population (161,320) have had their first dose, with 64 per cent were fully vaccinated.

However, only 67 per cent of the eligible Māori population was administered with the first dose and 47 per cent have had both doses.

This map shows large vaccinations centres from the Unite again Covid-19 information page. For more detailed information about your neighbourhood visit Healthpoint.

A new traffic light-style warning system, introduced this month, would come into effect when every District Health Board in New Zealand had 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated. The new system would make use of the vaccine certificate.

Meanwhile, three peaceful #FreedomNZ protests were organised in Whangārei and Kaitaia over the weekend.

Freedom protest at Pohe Island, Riverside Drive Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Around 700 protesters gathered at Pohe Island Destination Park in Whangārei

on Saturday, while six cars and around 10 people were involved in the peaceful protest in Kaitaia.

On Sunday, 40 cars participated in the "Freedom" protest in Whangārei. The cars drove in a loop, tooting off their horns, from Bank St-Hatea Dr-Dent St-Okara Park-Port Rd-Dave Culham Dr-Riverside Dr-Bank St.

Around 40 cars were seen protesting in Whangarei on Sunday. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

A Whangārei police spokesperson said the protest was lawful and no rules were breached. The protesters drove for around 40-45 minutes in the town and dispersed.

Localtions of interest:

Jaques Four Square Kaiwaka, Tuesday 19 October, 8.45 am - 10.00 am The Warehouse Whangarei, Wednesday 20 October, 9.05 am - 10.15 am

Kaiwaka Food Mart, Tuesday 26 October, 7.11 am - 8.20 am

Countdown Whangarei, Whangarei Retail Centre Okara Drive, Wednesday 20 October, 10.22 am - 11.30 am

Mangawhai Beach School Office, Thursday 21 October, 1.51 pm - 2.00 pm

Kmart Whangarei, Sunday 24 October, 12.08 pm - 12.30 pm

Kmart Whangarei, Wednesday 20 October, 9.20 am - 9.55 am

Oakleigh Service Station, Wednesday 20 October, 7.50 am - 9.00 am

The ToolShed Whangarei, Wednesday 27 October, 9.23 am - 9.35 am

Flip Out Whangarei, Sunday 24 October, 8.57 am - 11.10 am

McDonalds Raumanga, Wednesday 20 October, 11.30 am - 11.45 am

Caltex Kaiwaka, Saturday 23 October, 9.09 am - 9.20 am

Four Square Kaiwaka, Thursday 21 October, 11.00 am - 11.15 am

Caltex Kaiwaka, Friday 22 October, 7.45 am - 8.00 am