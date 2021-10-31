Northland has the highest number of people needing to have their first Covid vaccine dose to reach 90 per cent. Photo /

COMMENT

At the time of writing Northland has the highest number of people needing to have their first Covid vaccine dose to reach 90 per cent of any DHB at 17,741 people. In the context of big cities such as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch that have reached their targets this is a sobering reflection.

It is double the number compared with similar-sized DHBs such as Hawke's Bay and Mid Central. Similarly Northland is second only to Tairawhiti for second doses needed to 90 per cent.

The risks for Northland are several-fold:

1. Low vaccination rates

2. High proportion of the at-risk group for Māori

3. A DHB with only eight standing ICU beds

4. Proximity to Auckland as the outbreak centre

Northland appeared relatively coronavirus-free until two women illegally crossed the border on October 2. The fact that few details have been released about this has further eroded trust and the Government's social licence.

In fact, as the table below shows, Northland had close contacts within 24 hours of the outbreak and as many as 331 close contacts in the first two weeks. Northland was at risk from day one.

There are many reasons why Northland is challenged with coronavirus vaccination, some of which are unique to the region:

1. Parents declining childhood immunisations

This is a reasonable proxy for what parents would want for themselves and the fact 11 per cent of Northland parents declined, were not just hesitant but declined their children's under two routine vaccines is a signal. It is also worth noting that Northland also has the highest number of non-Māori declining their children's vaccines at a staggering 15 per cent. Both of these figures will make 90 per cent a tough target for Northland.

2. Whangārei had the second-largest vax Saturday protest

On vaccination Saturday Auckland drew a protest crowd of several thousand but Whangārei had the next largest at around 1000 people.

3. Rurality decreases access

National's deputy leader Dr Shane Reti at a pop-up vaccination clinic Photo / Michael Cunningham

My observation over several weeks working with Kia Ora Ngatiwai the Māori health provider in remote and rural areas of Northland is that taking the vaccine as close to the doorstep is likely to be the single most effective tool for the hard to reach.

Rurality is not unique to Northland but it is one of the DHBs with the highest rurality.

4. High proportion of Māori in the target group

Māori do poorly under coronavirus mostly because it is easier to spread in overcrowded conditions, there is less access to medical attention in often remote and rural areas and pre-existing medical conditions. Northland joins Tairawhiti and Lakes with a high proportion of Māori in this category.

5. Anti institution

These views are prevalent but not unique to Northland. That sense that people's lot in life are due to institutions and that in a free country they should not be told what medical procedures they must undertake have led to a sort of "vaccine utu".

The Northland journey will be challenging and complicated but I am up for this. Trust and respect will be paramount but where the challenges are high so are the rewards and that is why me and every other health provider are committed to doing the best we can for the people of Northland.