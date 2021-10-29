Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

The 90% project: Lessons of history key to iwi's vaccination success

By
7 mins to read
A memorial to people who died in the Spanish flu pandemic at Mareitu Urupā, which overlooks Te Hapua and Parengarenga Harbour. Photo / Peter de Graaf

To understand how people feel about Covid at the very north of Aotearoa you need to take a drive.

A long drive.

First you follow State Highway 1 until you reach New Zealand's northernmost shop.

