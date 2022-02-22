Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Political parties' response tells a lot about the nature of the Wellington protest

5 minutes to read
Some will want to turn anger into the kind of ugly political movement we associate with Donald Trump in the United States. Photo / NZME

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.

There's no neutral response to a protest. Your reaction depends on the issue and your politics.

I don't care for the one in Wellington. Still, on another day, another government, another issue, I might support

