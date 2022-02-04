Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Curiosity finally got the better of me

5 minutes to read
Perhaps the purple scooters herald a new way of thinking about moving around that doesn't include everyone owning a car. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.

I had to give them a go, the bright purple scooters that have appeared on Whangārei streets.

Near Pak'nSave, walking back to work, I decide now's the time. My 18-year-old daughter, who's with me, brings

