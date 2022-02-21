Hora Hora School in Whangārei announced a visiting staff member had tested positive with the virus. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei has recorded the highest number of Covid cases today ahead of Kerikeri as the overall total of daily cases dips.

The Northland District Health Board reported 26 new cases in Northland today down from the 40 cases reported yesterday.

Whangārei recorded nine new cases, followed by seven in Dargaville, six in Kerikeri and one in Kāeo.

Three cases remain under investigation and may be transferred to other regions after their whereabouts are pinpointed.

Northland DHB said the Ministry of Health will report 36 new cases in the region today during their 1pm statement.

"This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence."

Today's new cases take the number of active cases in Northland to 380 from a total of 536 since October 22 last year.

There are still no Covid cases in the region's hospitals, the DHB confirmed.

There are 2846 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and 146 people are in hospital with the virus.

Both figures are the highest since the pandemic hit our shores. Out of the 146, only one person is in ICU.

Of today's community cases, 1802 are in Auckland.

The remaining cases are in Northland, Waikato (285), Bay of Plenty (86), Lakes (19), Hawke's Bay (25), MidCentral (25), Whanganui (19), Taranaki (26), Tairāwhiti (17), Wairarapa (2), Capital and Coast (84), Hutt Valley (25), Nelson Marlborough (77), Canterbury (105), South Canterbury (4), and the Southern region (206).

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned Kiwis that the Omicron outbreak was likely to peak in mid-to-late March.

The Government expected case numbers would decline shortly after and then stabilise at a lower level which would see a move down in traffic light settings.

Three more Northland schools have announced positive Covid cases within their school.

Tauraroa Area School has informed the public a student has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tauraroa Area School principal Grant Burns made the announcement on Monday night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Principal Grant Burns made the announcement late on Monday via the school's Facebook page.

"This notice is to inform you that we have had a confirmed case of Covid-19 in our community. The student concerned was at school last Wednesday, 16 February."

Burns said the school has notified all students and staff identified as close contacts.

"If your child has not been identified as a close contact, they may still attend school."

The health and wellbeing of students, staff and the Maungakaramea community where the school is located is "a top priority", Burns said.

"What we're doing: Tauraroa Area School will stay open. We have appropriate public health measures and cleaning procedures in place."

He advised people to watch for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

"Then, stay at home until you receive the result."

The post urged any whānau yet to receive their Covid vaccination to "please do so as soon as possible".

Pompallier Catholic College also sent a message out to parents last night informing them of a new case.

"We have already identified all close contacts. We have contacted these close contacts. All other students are expected at school as per usual tomorrow."

Whangārei's Pompallier Catholic College reported a Covid case on Monday afternoon. Photo / Tania Whyte

The third school to report a Covid case last night was Hora Hora Primary School. However, rather than a student, it was reportedly a visiting staff member.

According to the information provided, they had been at the school last Wednesday and Thursday.

"Students and their whānau of every school should watch for symptoms. If any develop, go for a test."

The three schools join a growing list of Northland schools to report Covid cases.

The Advocate understands positive cases have been announced at Whangārei Girls' High, Whangārei Boys' High, Kerikeri High School, Kerikeri Primary, Hikurangi Primary and Oromahoe School.

Less than two weeks ago, Manaia View School in Raumanga shut down a rumour of a Covid case in their school via a Facebook post.

"We have been alerted to a rumour circulating on Facebook that we have cases of covid at school. No staff or students that have returned to school this year have covid.

"We have had no notification from the Ministry of Health of any positive students. We can assure you that there are no covid cases at Manaia View School," the post read.

"Should there be a positive case who has been at school, we would definitely communicate this to our community immediately."

In an email sent out on Monday afternoon, Kerikeri High School discussed the issue of poor mask use.

"As Covid continues to spread in our local Kerikeri community, we have inevitably had several confirmed cases here at school over the last week, which have resulted in a small number of students being identified as close contacts.

"The major factor in students and staff being identified as close contacts and subsequently having to isolate, is inconsistent or incorrect mask-wearing when students are inside," the email read.

"For those students who do not have a mask exemption, we are reinforcing the message here at School [sic] that to keep ourselves and others safe, masks need be worn correctly at all times when indoors, including on buses."