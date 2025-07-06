The doctor was treated fairly when he was sacked for ill-health, after taking 10 months' sick leave following an investigation into his text exchanges with a junior doctor. Photo / 123RF
A Northland doctor investigated after sending “flirty texts” to a junior doctor was fairly sacked from his job, after taking 10 months’ sick leave due to the stress of the investigation, a court has ruled.
The Employment Court decision released earlier this month comes after a long-running legal battle betweenthe unnamed male doctor, previous entity the Northland District Health Board and its replacement, Health NZ Te Whatu Ora.
The incidents date back to April 2020, when the UK-trained doctor was working at Whangārei Hospital.
The senior doctor was also accused of sitting on the junior doctor’s desk and saying, “You’re more fun to text than you are in real life”, making inappropriate remarks after seeing her hug her father and commenting on her “cheeky smile”.
In response to the complaint, the health board launched an investigation and the senior doctor was put on special paid leave, to give him time to seek advice and support.
In a meeting with an investigator in May 2020, the senior doctor admitted he was “close to being cheeky” when texting his junior colleague.
He then challenged the authority’s determinations, again saying he was treated unfairly in the health board’s investigation.
The senior doctor’s objections included being placed on special leave and the proposed dismissal being out of proportion to the offending.
The Employment Court found the senior doctor’s comments were fairly characterised as sexual harassment and the health board’s investigation was sufficiently independent.
Judge Joanna Holden found the process was fair, even though there was a minor flaw in the process leading to him being placed on paid special leave.
While proportionality would have been an issue if the senior doctor had been dismissed for serious misconduct, she found the health board was justified in ending his employment after more than nine months of ill-health.
She left the door open for Health NZ to seek costs.