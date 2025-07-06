Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North Mayor calls on New Zealanders to vote for Māori wards in October

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania (fourth from left) and Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford to his right, at the council’s 2022 pōwhiri at Waitangi for the incoming 2022-2025 council, including its first-time Māori ward politicians (from left) Babe Kapa, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Tāmati Rākena and Penetaui Kleskovic. Photo / NZME

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania (fourth from left) and Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford to his right, at the council’s 2022 pōwhiri at Waitangi for the incoming 2022-2025 council, including its first-time Māori ward politicians (from left) Babe Kapa, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Tāmati Rākena and Penetaui Kleskovic. Photo / NZME

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania is calling on all New Zealanders to vote to keep Māori wards at the October local elections polling.

On October 11, polling will close at 42 councils on whether to continue with Māori wards.

Earlier polls have typically resulted in councils’ Māori ward

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate