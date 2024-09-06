Far North council sticks with Māori ward, but challenges polling requirement

FNDC is the final council in New Zealand out of 45, required to decide on their Māori wards before the Government’s September 6 deadline tonight (apart from Tauranga City Council which has an extension).
The 13 councillors voted unanimously, reaffirming a decision the made in May to continue with their Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori ward for the October 2025 local elections .
But they pushed back against what Cr Hilda Halkyard-Harawira labelled simply Government efforts to remove Māori from local government with the council having to poll people about this decision to keep the ward.
Tepania said that legal advice would then be considered at the council’s Te Kuaka – Te Ao Māori Committee meeting in December. This council committee is chaired by Te Kahu o Taonui (Iwi Chairs Forum) co-chair Harry Burkhardt representing 13 iwi.
Today’s council decision pleased the public gallery which broke into the powerful waiaita Ngā Puawai o Ngāpuhi which filled the room and spilled outside as the 150 kaumatua, kuia, school students and people young and old attending people from the four corners of the Far North greeted the council’s unanimous decision.
The waiata’s first verse poignantly reflected sorrow Māori ward councillor Babe Kapa expressed when talking about the importance of Māori wards and those who did not have a voice:
But that decision was interwoven with powerful Ngāpuhi warrior spirit that swirled around the room at times.
Mayor Tepania hit out at the Government.
“Central Government has trust issues. They keep telling us (local government) that we need to listen to our people. We are. They don’t trust us to make decisions on behalf of our communities, be it representation, safer speeds or affordable spending.
“Well, I don’t trust central Government when it comes to localism, and listening to our people, and making decisions on their behalf.” Tepania, who is also Local Government New Zealand’s Northland board member said.
Eighty per cent of the more than 10,000 submissions on the Government’s August 1 Māori ward legislation was in favour of keeping them.
But there had been no changes to the legislation as a result, ahead of it becoming law.
“We are told we need to save money, and yet here we are being forced to have to waste money on a meeting and vote like this,” he said.
FNDC’s binding poll would cost ratepayers $10,000.
The spirit of the huge tangihanga for Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia in Waikato this week, and anointing of new leader Ngā Wai hono i te pō featured prominently throughout today’s meeting.