Far North council sticks with Māori ward, but challenges polling requirement

The council voted in favour of proceeding with what Mayor Moko Tepania said was a racist requirement for the poll.

But he said after the meeting that did not necessarily guarantee the council would proceed with that poll.

FNDC councillors also today voted to ask the council’s chief executive to report back on the legal ramifications of not doing that polling.

Tepania said that legal advice would then be considered at the council’s Te Kuaka – Te Ao Māori Committee meeting in December. This council committee is chaired by Te Kahu o Taonui (Iwi Chairs Forum) co-chair Harry Burkhardt representing 13 iwi.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania plays guitar and sings the Ngāpuhi song Ngā Pūawai with meeting participants. Photo / Susan Botting

Today’s council decision pleased the public gallery which broke into the powerful waiaita Ngā Puawai o Ngāpuhi which filled the room and spilled outside as the 150 kaumatua, kuia, school students and people young and old attending people from the four corners of the Far North greeted the council’s unanimous decision.

The waiata’s first verse poignantly reflected sorrow Māori ward councillor Babe Kapa expressed when talking about the importance of Māori wards and those who did not have a voice:

“Whakarongo mai

Ki te reo e tangi nei

E ringihia ma ana

Mai i aku kamo

Ngā roimate e

Listen

To the voice that is crying out

And see pouring out

From my eyes

The tears”

But that decision was interwoven with powerful Ngāpuhi warrior spirit that swirled around the room at times.

Mayor Tepania hit out at the Government.

“Central Government has trust issues. They keep telling us (local government) that we need to listen to our people. We are. They don’t trust us to make decisions on behalf of our communities, be it representation, safer speeds or affordable spending.

“Well, I don’t trust central Government when it comes to localism, and listening to our people, and making decisions on their behalf.” Tepania, who is also Local Government New Zealand’s Northland board member said.

Ngāti Hine leader Pita Tipene told the meeting Māori wards were essential in the journey towards strengthened involvement for Māori in local government. Photo / Susan Botting

Eighty per cent of the more than 10,000 submissions on the Government’s August 1 Māori ward legislation was in favour of keeping them.

But there had been no changes to the legislation as a result, ahead of it becoming law.

“We are told we need to save money, and yet here we are being forced to have to waste money on a meeting and vote like this,” he said.

FNDC’s binding poll would cost ratepayers $10,000.

The spirit of the huge tangihanga for Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia in Waikato this week, and anointing of new leader Ngā Wai hono i te pō featured prominently throughout today’s meeting.

Kīngi Tūheitia’s call for all people to work together underpinned proceedings.

Tepania said he was a friend of Ngā Wai hono i te pō and would offer his support.

Kaitaia Te Rangi Āniwaniwa Y13 student Tamarah Waiomio-Ashby shares her views on FNDC keeping its Māori wardat today's meeting. Photo / Susan Botting

“Our late Kīngi Tūheitia said, “tāparatia te māhina he pūrangi, he māneanea - let your light shine, let it shine bright to make the darkness fade away”,” Tepania said.

“Today we have the opportunity to shine a light here in the Far North, to uphold Te io Waitangi and let our tamariki hear, see and feel that they matter at this table,” he said.

The late Whina Cooper had said to look after the tamariki. What they saw, heard and felt today would be how they grew up to influence the shape of Aotearoa into the future.

Tepania said 72 per cent of the Far North’s young people were Māori.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rehi charitable trust chairperson Kipa Munro said after the meeting that like all present, he was not pleased to have to relitigate a decision the council had already made.

But he was pleased with what had been decided, within the challenge of that context.

Far North kaumatua and leeaders at today's meeting. Photo / Susan Botting

Today’s marae-style three hour-plus meeting was the Ngāwha innovation park near Kaikohe.

Key iwi leaders and supporters came from around the district and as far north as Te Aupouri’s Te Kao.

More than half a dozen different speakers addressed the council. Waiata and haka were of the fabric of democracy Far North style.

Meeting attendee Horowhenua Mayor and Palmerston North City Councillor Michael Feyen who is now living in north Hokianga said all people working together created wonderful possibilities.

Around Northland, Kaipara District Council has canned its Māori ward in a New Zealand first, Whangārei District Council is keeping its Māori ward and polling. Northland Regional Council is keeping its Māori constituency but investigating the legal aspects of not polling.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.