The Napier City Council and promoters have announced a ticketed revival-acts Soundshell concert which will clash with a Six60 concert in Hawke’s Bay early in the New Year.
Booked for the Saturday afternoon of February 8 at the Soundshell, are an Australian tributes package billed as “New Zealand’s Ultimate Dance Festival”, drawing together Abba covers group Bjorn Again, Queen revivalists The Killer Queen Experience and an Elton John double, known as Lance Strauss’ Elton Jack.
The council says it’s the first ticketed concert at the Soundshell in 40 years since Australian groups Cold Chisel and INXS faced the sea breeze in 1984.
Promoted by Harvest Moon, headed by Rhythm n’ Vines architect Hamish Pinkham, of Napier, who promoted last April’s Tom Jones concert at Napier’s McLean Park, the event is expected to attract up to 2500 people, and the council hopes it will be the first of many at the Soundshell.