The now four-piece Six60, booked for Shed 530 Estate Winery, Puketapu, on February 8, from left Ji Fraser, Matiu Walters, former Napier Boys' High School pupil Marlon Gerbes, and Chris Mac. Photo / Supplied. https://six60.co.nz/pages/music NZH 19Nov24 - Ji Fraser (left), Matiu Walters, Marlon Gerbes and Chris Mac of Six60 will embark on the City Edition of their Grassroots Tour in February.

A Puketapu winery which had just opened when it was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle could host 10,000 Six60 fans when the Kiwi pop icons perform at the venue west of Napier on February 8.

Winemaker turned tractor driver Kel Dixon during a break while curating a paddock that used to be a vineyard but which has emerged from the flooding and silt of Cyclone Gabrielle to become a venue for a Six60 concert expected to attract about 10,000 fans in February at Shed 530 Estate Winery, Puketapu. Photo / Doug Laing.

Shed 530 Estate Winery, off Puketapu Rd and between Springfield and Vicarage roads, opened just six weeks before the February 2023 cyclone and expects to formally reopen for customers early next month, although new vineyards are still in the making.

Delighted chief winemaker Kel Dixon said a paddock that had been a vineyard in growth, had been restored from the silt, now with the odd bit of chardonnay vine still popping up through the grass.

It’s been regrassed, elevated about 400mm, and, now intended to be a concert venue with several shows a year, it will host Six60’s third big outdoor concert, at three different venues, in Hawke’s Bay.