Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

When the Cat’s Away to headline Napier’s Christmas concert

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
When the Cat's Away – Annie Crummer (left), Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann and Kim Willoughby – are rehearsing for their Christmas concert in Napier as part of the city's 150th-anniversary celebrations.

When the Cat's Away – Annie Crummer (left), Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann and Kim Willoughby – are rehearsing for their Christmas concert in Napier as part of the city's 150th-anniversary celebrations.

After months of planning, anticipation and rehearsals, the cat’s finally out of the bag.

Legendary female supergroup of the 80s, When the Cat’s Away, are making a triumphant return for a special one-off concert to mark Napier’s 150th anniversary following the Harcourts Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7.

Best known for hits such as Melting Pot, Free Ride and Asian Paradise, original band members Debbie Harwood, Annie Crummer, Kim Willoughby and Dianne Swann will light up Napier’s Soundshell for an unforgettable afternoon filled with all their iconic hits.

Vocalist and founding band member Debbie Harwood, who is Napier born and bred, says it’s incredibly special for the band to come together for such a significant occasion, following the death of beloved band member Margaret Urlich.

“I am so excited to be coming home for a rare When the Cat’s Away concert. It’s going to be a beautiful celebration and I couldn’t think of a better place and reason to perform.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Sadly, our dear friend Margy can’t be with us, but we’ll be singing for her too, with a set list of much-loved songs including some of hers. When we walk on stage the crowd’s smiling faces bring us pure joy every time. I can’t wait for that feeling again – it’s magic.”

Like the cat that got the cream, Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy says he’s thrilled to welcome When the Cat’s Away back to Napier for their first gig in Hawke’s Bay since their Mission Concert in 2008.

“This band has deep ties to our community, making their return especially fitting as we celebrate Napier’s 150th anniversary. Music has always been an essential part of Napier’s identity and this commemoration wouldn’t be complete without a concert.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I expect it will bring back great memories for a lot of people.”

When the Cat’s Away will be supported by a nine-piece band who, Harwood admits, are astounding in their own right and feature four players who were in the original 80s line-up of When the Cat’s Away:

• Brett Adams – guitarist (The Mockers/When the Cat’s Away/Tim Finn)

• Gary Verberne – guitarist (DD Smash/Legionnaires/When the Cat’s Away)

• Barbara Griffin – keys (Holidaymakers/When the Cat’s Away)

• Mike Russell – trumpet (Netherworld Dancing Toys/Midnight Oil/When the Cat’s Away)

• Nick Atkinson – saxophone (Supergroove)

• Anthony Grey – keys

• Hayden Wharewaka – drums

• Brinnie Nepia – bass

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

• Gail Tipene – backing vocals

The festivities will start at 2.30pm on Saturday, December 7, featuring local bands Spitfires and Deep Fried Funk as the opening acts.


Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today