When the Cat's Away – Annie Crummer (left), Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann and Kim Willoughby – are rehearsing for their Christmas concert in Napier as part of the city's 150th-anniversary celebrations.

After months of planning, anticipation and rehearsals, the cat’s finally out of the bag.

Legendary female supergroup of the 80s, When the Cat’s Away, are making a triumphant return for a special one-off concert to mark Napier’s 150th anniversary following the Harcourts Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7.

Best known for hits such as Melting Pot, Free Ride and Asian Paradise, original band members Debbie Harwood, Annie Crummer, Kim Willoughby and Dianne Swann will light up Napier’s Soundshell for an unforgettable afternoon filled with all their iconic hits.

Vocalist and founding band member Debbie Harwood, who is Napier born and bred, says it’s incredibly special for the band to come together for such a significant occasion, following the death of beloved band member Margaret Urlich.

“I am so excited to be coming home for a rare When the Cat’s Away concert. It’s going to be a beautiful celebration and I couldn’t think of a better place and reason to perform.