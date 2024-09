NZ pilot Phillip Mehrtens released after being held by Indonesian rebels for 19 months, fires in South Auckland and call for wider access to breast cancer drugs in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have apprehended nine people after a shot was fired near a popular nightclub in Ahuriri, Napier on Sunday morning.

A police spokesman said nobody was injured when a shot was fired after the alleged shooter got out of a car on West Quay about 3.20am.

The spokesman said the shot was not fired inside the Thirsty Whale nightclub and was not directed at the nightclub.

The alleged offender then left in a vehicle with several other occupants.