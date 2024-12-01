Eight months later, they got married.

“It was cold, but a beautiful day,” Barbara said.

It was a simple wedding as neither they nor their parents had any spare money.

“We didn’t have bridesmaids, flowers or music.”

James spent most of his life working in a garage as a motor mechanic and started up a rental car store in Bristol. Barbara worked as a cakemaker and opened her own store.

The pair came to Hawke’s Bay in 1972.

“We made the right decision. We love New Zealand and people here are so kind,” Barbara said.

Over their 70-year journey together, Barbara and James have built a life full of stories.

“He was not very good at giving presents,” Barbara said with a laugh. “On my birthdays, I would get things like a flycatcher or a rotary hoe.”

James said, in his defence, he liked to give useful things as gifts.

The most memorable moments were the ones around family, he said.

“Even though we didn’t have much money, spending time with our family was always lovely.”

Sharing meals, sharing memories: Barbara and James Meechan still cherish this simple pleasure after 70 years of marriage. Photo / Rafaella Melo

When asked about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Barbara said it came down to enjoying the same simple things, such as going for walks and having great meals.

“We always have been doing things together.”

Humour has also played a role in their long-lasting bond.

While Barbara has always been patient, James jokes that his deafness gives him an advantage of sometimes “just switching off”.

“But really, I can carry on with most things and accept them without hassle. That’s been good for us.”

Even after seven decades, they still go out together.

“We go to the RSA. We enjoy meeting up with people of our age,” Barbara said.

James, 92, and Barbara, 92, married in England 70 years ago.

Their sons view their parent’s relationship as an inspiration.

“I hope I get to what they have achieved,” said Nick Meechan, 69, who has been married for 46 years.

Looking back, Barbara said she wouldn’t change anything about James.

“We have had a good life and hopefully we can carry on for [a few more] years to enjoy the rest of our lives,” he said.

Barbara offered a piece of advice for all couples out there.

“Be nice to each other, be patient, and find some nice presents.”