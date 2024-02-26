Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ruataniwha Dam consents: Hawke’s Bay Regional Council forgives $250,000 in fees for Water Holdings Hawke’s Bay

By
4 mins to read
The Makaroro River in Central Hawke's Bay where the Ruataniwha Dam was first planned, before the plans collapsed. Photo / NZME

The Makaroro River in Central Hawke's Bay where the Ruataniwha Dam was first planned, before the plans collapsed. Photo / NZME

A small group of farmers hoping to revive plans for a new dam or similar water storage facility in Hawke’s Bay has had $250,000 worth of regional council fees wiped.

The contentious decision

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today