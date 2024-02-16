Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he's deeply supportive of more water storage projects across New Zealand. Photo / Connull Lang

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants to remove “red tape” preventing large-scale water storage projects from being built in Hawke’s Bay, and nationally.

Speaking to Hawke’s Bay Today, Luxon said dams were “absolutely critical” to ensuring land was productive and his coalition Government was united on their importance.

“We have an abundance of water that is desperately needed in different place.

“And when you think about how it can help transform regions or make land use more productive, that’s all good for us because it means we’re enlarging our economy.

“And when we enlarge our economy, we get higher wages and salaries for regular Kiwis and that’s what it’s got to be all about.

“So we’re very pro water storage.”

Luxon said dams were “key pieces of infrastructure” and the need for them was part of the reason the Government had repealed the Resource Management Act before Christmas.

“We think it gives local resilience, enables more productivity, all of that stuff.

“We want to consent and make those things much easier to achieve and to do.

“That’s why in this quarter, we’re wanting to release fast-track provisions and consenting so that we can actually get critical infrastructure built across the country.”

Hawke’s Bay’s last bid for large-scale water storage, a project known as the Ruataniwha Dam, was stopped in the Supreme Court.

The court ruled the then-minister of conservation acted illegally by trying to make 22 hectares of Department of Conservation land in the Ruahine Forest Park available for exchange to Hawke’s Bay Regional Investment Company Ltd (HBRIC) for the $330-million dam project.

Even before the ruling, the dam, and the question of who would benefit from it, caused deep divisions in the region.

The Makaroro Storage Scheme has since been revived from the ghost of the Ruataniwha Dam.

It is the brainchild of Water Holdings Hawke’s Bay, a private group that purchased the Ruataniwha Dam consents from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

The group says its dam would store 105 million cubic metres of water and ensure a minimum environmental flow runs through the river to preserve its ecosystem even during the dry season.

The consents expire in 2025 and the group is pursuing the support of an MP for a local member’s bill that can help it work around the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd expressed support for water storage in her first speech to Parliament, noting it was one of her priorities for the term.

Water Holdings Hawke’s Bay chairman of directors Tim Gilbertson said they were encouraged that their view that large-scale water storage was “essential for the economic and environmental wellbeing of Hawke’s Bay” was being shared by the current government.

“We are pleased that what we regard as simply sensible long-term infrastructure planning is finally finding favour in the wider community and in the corridors of power.”

Recent developments were encouraging and WHHB is cautiously optimistic that this view is moving from the fringes to the centre.

“The world is facing climate catastrophe - the cyclone brought that message home.”

Gilbertson said Tukituki Water Security was liaising with MPs and ministers and WHHB was working with TTWS in a joint approach, to avoid unnecessary duplication of effort.

“A local member’s bill is one option that we are looking at. It is early days as our the MPs we are dealing with are still familiarising themselves with their new jobs.”

Gilbertson said the discussions WHHB had had with HBRC suggested a renewal of the Ruataniwha consents would be treated the same as every other consent.

“Our expectation is that we have met the necessary requirements and the consents will be renewed.

“We also accept that nothing in life is certain, except for death and taxes, so renewal is not a given.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby welcomed Luxon’s comments about the importance of water to the region.

“Water security is very important to Hawke’s Bay and water storage is a key part of that, alongside managing demand and takes, water conservation and efficiency of use. We all benefit from healthy rivers and aquifers. Water security is important economically, socially, and culturally,” she said.

“The focus from HBRC has been on completing the Regional Water Assessment 2023 and enabling a pilot Managed Aquifer Recharge project, which has now been consented.

“Council is in the very early stages of looking at the potential for water storage, but there are no immediate water storage plans before council.

“It is unlikely the council would be the developer or builder of any new storage proposals.

“Council has a role around understanding the science and environmental impacts and in feasibility work. Partnership approaches to water storage are likely to be critical,” Ormsby said.

