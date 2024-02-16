Voyager 2023 media awards
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants new dams built across the country: ‘Absolutely critical’

Chris Hyde
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he's deeply supportive of more water storage projects across New Zealand. Photo / Connull Lang

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants to remove “red tape” preventing large-scale water storage projects from being built in Hawke’s Bay, and nationally.

Speaking to Hawke’s Bay Today, Luxon said dams were “absolutely critical” to ensuring

