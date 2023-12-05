Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ruataniwha dam: Support of new Hawke’s Bay MPs needed to overcome legal hurdle

James Pocock
By
5 mins to read
Tim Gilbertson throws $50 notes at Hawke's Bay Regional Council CEO James Palmer during a heated meeting related to a push for a new dam in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

A private group hoping to revive the controversial Ruataniwha dam says it is the best chance for Hawke’s Bay to address its looming water security crisis.

And change in government and new National Party MPs in nearly all Hawke’s Bay electorates could help Water Holdings Hawke’s Bay navigate the key legal hurdle that is stopping progress on the project.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today