Election 2023 results: The race for Wairarapa shows Labour MP Kieran McAnulty trailing

National candidate Mike Butterick (left) and Labour's Kieran McAnulty. Photo / NZME

The polls have now closed and votes are being counted in the Wairarapa electorate.

Early indications on Saturday evening showed National’s Mike Butterick was in the lead ahead of Labour MP Kieran McAnulty with 23 per cent of the votes counted.

The National Party leads the party vote count in the electorate with 40.62 per cent. The Labour Party vote stands at 28.38 per cent.

McAnulty claimed the seat in 2020 against Butterick after National’s Alastair Scott did not seek re-election. Then, he won by a margin 2872 votes, gaining 49.7 per cent of the vote.

Former Wellington Mayor Celia Wade-Brown, who came in at number 15 on the Green Party List, is also vying for a spot in Parliament.

She is one of two former Wellington mayors who have spent the campaign angling for a seat in Parliament.

Andy Foster, Wellington Mayor from 2019 to 2022, also put his hat in the ring as the NZ First candidate for the Mana electorate.

Since joining the Greens in 1992, Wade-Brown has stood in both local and national elections.

Previous NZ Herald polls predicted 16 seats for the Greens and seven for NZ First, meaning both were high enough on the list to make it into Parliament.