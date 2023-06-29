Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ruataniwha dam: Hawke’s Bay Regional Council could wipe $400k debt owed by water consent holders

James Pocock
By
5 mins to read
Tim Gilbertson throws $50 notes at Hawke's Bay Regional Council CEO James Palmer during a heated meeting related to a push for a new dam in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is considering wiping nearly $400,000 of consent debt owed to it by a group of farmers after new legal advice.

But a local environmental group says it would be a decision

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today