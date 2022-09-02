Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Farmer throws $50 notes at regional council CEO after heated meeting

RNZ
By James Pocock
4 mins to read
Tim Gilbertson throws $50 notes at Hawke's Bay Regional Council CEO James Palmer during a heated meeting related to a push for a new dam in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Tim Gilbertson throws $50 notes at Hawke's Bay Regional Council CEO James Palmer during a heated meeting related to a push for a new dam in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

A Central Hawke's Bay farmer threw two $50 notes towards the chief executive of Hawke's Bay Regional Council after a heated meeting over unpaid dam fees.

Water Holdings Hawke's Bay's largest shareholder Tim Gilbertson appeared

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.