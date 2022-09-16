Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Regional Council investigating Ngāruroro tributary dam sites

By James Pocock
6 mins to read
The braided portion of the Ngaruroro River. Hawke's Bay Regional Council is investigating building a dam on a tributary on the mid-reaches of the Ngāruroro to supplement flows. Photo / Paul Taylor

A dam on a tributary of the Ngāruroro River in Hawke's Bay is being investigated as a possible solution to future summer water shortages in the region.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's draft Regional Water Assessment

