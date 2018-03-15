The "wall of wood" is upon Hawke's Bay, and action needs to be taken while the Port of Napier can still cope.
The Hawke's Bay Regional Council's corporate and strategic committee heard this yesterday, when Port of Napier chairman Alasdair McLeod and acting chief executive Kristen Lie provided an update on the past financial year.
It had been an "extraordinary year", Mr Lie said, marked by a sudden influx of cargo after the closure of CentrePort, and increased total trade, translating to "record" revenue.
There had also been a 35 per cent increase in log numbers moving through the port to 1.6m tonnes, from 1.2million in 2016-17.