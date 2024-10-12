NPC Rugby: Bay of Plenty Steamers end Hawke’s Bay Magpies’ season

Against the run of play, they struck back, breaking upfield after a scrum. Hugh Renton powered up to the 10-metre line before a slick move out wide put Godfrey through the defensive line. His elusive footwork saw him glide over to level the score at 7-7.

The first half remained competitive, with Bay of Plenty unable to capitalise on their dominance. Discipline cost them as the Magpies earned a lineout deep in their territory. A surging maul allowed Tyrone Thompson to break away and score in the corner, putting the visitors up 12-7 at halftime.

The Steamers struck early in the second half as the Magpies inched offside, allowing the home team to set a lineout of their own 5 metres out. They looked dominant and as they barreled towards the line Joel Hintz pulled the maul down illegally resulting in a penalty try and a yellow card to himself, shifting the momentum in the Steamers favor.

The Magpies spent much of the second half in the Steamers’ territory but couldn’t capitalise, including having a try disallowed in the 61st minute due to a double movement by Renton. Ten minutes later, their persistence paid off, as Jacob Devery claimed a lineout drive try, putting the Magpies up 17-14.

The Magpies tried their best to hold on, but it wasn’t to be. They won a scrum with minutes remaining and decided to kick the ball back to the Steamers who went on the attack.

They made metres up the field and the Magpies gave away an offside penalty on the 10-metre line.

From there the Steamers set a lineout drive and barreled there way over with Taine Kolose scoring the try and stealing the game for Bay of Plenty.



