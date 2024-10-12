NPC Rugby: Bay of Plenty Steamers end Hawke’s Bay Magpies’ season

By Corban Boyd
The Magpies’ Bunnings NPC season ended after an intense fixture saw Bay of Plenty Steamers claim a 19-17 victory in a back-and-forth affair at Tauranga Domain on Saturday.
Determined to avoid last season’s heartbreak, the Steamers set the tone early, applying pressure as the Magpies struggled to clear their half.
After relentless play inside the Magpies’ 22, Bay of Plenty finally broke through in the 8th minute. A misplaced kick left Harry Godfrey exposed, allowing the Steamers to steal possession. Despite a messy passage of play, Leroy Carter found a gap to open the scoring.
The home side continued to apply pressure, the Magpies’ defence held firm.