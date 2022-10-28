Simply Squeezed has become something of a landmark on the outskirts of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Twenty-eight workers at Napier juice company Simply Squeezed will lose their current jobs as part of the closure of the long-running business.

It was announced this week that the juice and smoothie company in Bay View, on the outskirts of Napier, is set to close around April 2023 following a decision by parent company Frucor Suntory.

It has been operating for more than 30 years in Hawke's Bay.

Impacted employees will have an option to apply for jobs in Auckland with Frucor Suntory but their current roles will be ended.

Frucor Suntory confirmed there were 28 workers impacted by the closure.

First Union which represents some of the workers was not in a position to comment on Friday.

The Simply Squeezed plant in Bay View has become something of a landmark off State Highway 2 with thousands of travellers passing it each day.

The well-known brand will be ended under the closure plans. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Frucor Suntory spokesperson said it had been a difficult decision.

"Over the last five weeks, we consulted with our 28 people connected to the Bay View operations to understand all perspectives.

"However, on reviewing all the information available, we have now made the difficult decision to proceed with an exit of the chilled juice category.

"This includes our Simply Squeezed, Supreme and Bay Harvest brands.

"Our number one priority over the coming months is ensuring our people and those closely connected to the site are well supported."

An email sent out by Frucor Suntory stated that the plant at Bay View would be closed and sold.

Simply Squeezed was started in Hawke's Bay in 1991 by Steve Brownlie.

Frucor Suntory has owned Simply Squeezed since 2009, and is a giant in the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

The company's recent review did not include other Frucor Suntory juice brands such as Just Juice and Fresh Up, which will continue.