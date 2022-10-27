Napier juice company Simply Squeezed to close down after 30 years

The Simply Squeezed juice plant on the outskirts of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A large juice and smoothie company on the outskirts of Napier is set to close down after operating for more than 30 years.

Simply Squeezed in Bay View will be closed around April 2023, following a decision by its parent company Frucor Suntory.

It is unclear how many staff members will lose their jobs.

Thousands of travellers pass by the Simply Squeezed plant in Bay View each day, and it has become something of a landmark off State Highway 2.

The plant will close down around April 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Frucor Suntory spokesperson said on Thursday it had been a difficult decision.

"Over the last five weeks, we consulted with our 28 people connected to the Bay View operations to understand all perspectives.

"However, on reviewing all the information available, we have now made the difficult decision to proceed with an exit of the chilled juice category.

"This includes our Simply Squeezed, Supreme and Bay Harvest brands.

"Our number one priority over the coming months is ensuring our people and those closely connected to the site are well supported.

"We will be working with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth conclusion to the operations around April 2023."

An email sent out by Frucor Suntory stated that the plant at Bay View would be closed and sold.

Simply Squeezed started in Hawke's Bay in 1991.

Frucor Suntory is a large organisation within the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

The company's recent review did not include any other Frucor Suntory juice brands such as Just Juice and Fresh Up, which will continue.