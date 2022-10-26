(From left): Hayley Munro, John Cocking, Chris Chambers, Rob Dallas and Jack Garvey are On The Right Track.

Napier Repertory Players are delighted to announce tickets are now available for The Little Theatre's end-of-year performances of Tim Hambleton's hilarious New Zealand comedy On The Right Track, says Napier Repertory Players president Glenn Cook.

On The Right Track, written by Dunedin-based playwright Tim Hambleton, runs from November 16 - 26 and is described as Kiwi humour at its very best. Hambleton has written several award-winning comedies, including Heaven Help Us! and Gone To Seed.

Set in 1981 in New Zealand, Rob Muldoon is prime minister, the Springboks are on tour, Charles and Di have just got married and DD Smash and The Mockers dominate the airwaves. A group of railway workers have a secret they are anxious to keep, as they work on the Taitapu to Westing railway line, which has not had a train on it for years. They have managed to fly under the radar until now, turning up for work each day as if nothing was amiss, but when an overzealous ministry official turns up to conduct an audit, their livelihood is suddenly in jeopardy. Together, they must come up with a plan to save their jobs.

■ Tickets for these performances are available from www.iticket.co.nz, Napier Municipal Theatre, i-Site Hastings, i-Site Havelock North and www.napierrepertory.co.nz.