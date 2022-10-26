Members of Kahurangi Maori Dance Theatre transfer their taiaha skills to fire staff for the event. Photo / Simon Shaw

Thirty blazing fire sculptures warmed a crowd of more than 1000 people at the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village's Earth, Food and Fire festival on Friday.

Live music and three eye-popping performances by fire artists provided entertainment before the highlight of the evening, the burning of a 4-metre high sculptural tribute to the village's late master carver Hugh Tareha, who died in May.

Families picnicked and played between the sculptures, with many preschoolers deciding the multiple stacks of firewood were ideal building blocks or dominoes, event organiser Neill Gordon says.

"The free community event went off without a hitch and our first aid crew had absolutely nothing to do, not even a sticking plaster was required," Neill says.

Most of the sculptures, including a Ferris Wheel of Fire were the work of Havelock North artist Ricks Terstappen. Other sculptors involved were Lance Greaves, John Woodham, Asaki Kajima and Katie Metcalfe.

Ricks and Lance also created the Hugh Tareha sculpture, which was lit about 9pm by the Tareha whanau. The sculpture was supported with funds from the Hastings District Council's creative communities fund and the Port of Napier.

Fire performances on the night were by a mix of seasoned fire artists and 20 people who had been attending fire workshops at the arts village over recent weeks with tutor Ian Gosling of The Flaming Maniacs.

Support for the festival was provided by the Waiohiki Community Charitable Trust, Napier City Council Creative Communities, Pan Pac, Tumu Timbers and the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival.