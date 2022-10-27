Armed police are swarming the Napier suburb of Taradale this morning. Pictured is an officer on Nikau St. Photo / Warren Buckland

Armed police are swarming the Napier suburb of Taradale this morning. Pictured is an officer on Nikau St. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police had by late-Friday released few details about what Taradale residents fear was another shooting in the few hours after dawn.

Residents in Nikau St reported the sound of gunshots about 7am, before police and the St John Ambulance Service was called to Balmoral St, near Avondale Rd, about 7.10am.

One man was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with what were initially reported to be serious injuries, although hospital media staff reported later a man in his 40s had been discharged from the hospital during the day.

Police had not confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today whether shots had been fired, but amid the cordoning of the area and presence of armed police were focusing attention on a black Nissan Skyline parked on Balmoral St, with its front door partially open.

Police spot-marking stickers were visible on the driver's side of the two-door car, and other scene markers were on the road beside the vehicle as a scene examination was taking place.

Armed police were also spotted in Nikau and King streets, parts of which were also cordoned-off on Friday morning, and a police spokeswoman said the police presence was related to the Balmoral St incident. She described their presence in the area as "reassurance patrols".

A resident a few doors down from the vehicle said it was usually a very quiet neighbourhood.

He said he was up early on Friday but did not hear anything out of the ordinary, and later saw a large number of police cars outside on the street.

Investigations appeared to centre around a black car parked on the street, with its front door partially open. Photo / NZME

A police spokeswoman said mid-morning police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the injuries.

"At this stage it is unclear exactly how the injuries were caused, and a scene examination is under way."

A resident who did not want to be named said her husband heard what sounded like gunshots in the area about 7am.

Police conducting patrols in Nikau St, Taradale on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

Another resident drove his children to school after they were told by police in the area not to walk down Nikau St.

An alleyway at the end of Nikau St frequently used by schoolchildren was also taped off by police.

Police have also not commented on whether there might be links to other recent incidents.

No one is understood to have been arrested in relation to an early-afternoon shooting near the intersection of Tait Drive and Lamason St, Greenmeadows, on September 26, the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial public holiday.

A man in his 30s, who had just finished work, suffered a serious leg injury and remained in hospital this week.