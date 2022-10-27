Year eight student Shaun Karaitiana shelters with Jae Whelan, HBCDEM community engagement team leader, at Hastings Intermediate for the ShakeOut earthquake drill. Photo / Warren Buckland

More than 25,000 people in Hawke's Bay practiced their earthquake drills and tsunami hīkoi on Thursday.

There were 140 businesses, 160 schools, and 340 households in the region signed up for ShakeOut, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group community engagement team leader Jae Whelan said.

"That's a great effort, and we'd like to thank the citizens, schools, organisations and businesses throughout the region who took the opportunity to get on board with this important kaupapa," Whelan said.

She said Hawke's Bay is one of the country's most seismically active regions.

"So, it's vital for everyone in the Bay to learn and practice the right actions to keep themselves safe during and after an earthquake. This could save lives."

Hawke's Bay residents can win a fully fitted 200-litre rainwater tank by emailing photos of them doing the "Drop, Cover and Hold" earthquake drill to enquiries@hbemergency.govt.nz by Monday.

There are three categories - individuals and families; businesses and organisations; and schools and education providers - in each district, Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, and Central Hawke's Bay, for a total of 12 tanks up for grabs.