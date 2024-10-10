Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a service station on Taradale Rd in Napier this afternoon.
Police were called to the Mobil at 1.30pm after a man entered the premises and threatened employees with a weapon, which Hawke’s Bay Today understands to have been a tool.
The man took cash and left the service station on foot, heading north on Taradale Rd.
A police spokeswoman said the man was wearing grey track pants and a red top with a hood, and had a grey sweatshirt or t-shirt tied around his face or head.
She asked anyone who had seen someone matching this description to call police on 111 and quote event number P060238126.