Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a service station on Taradale Rd in Napier this afternoon.

Police were called to the Mobil at 1.30pm after a man entered the premises and threatened employees with a weapon, which Hawke’s Bay Today understands to have been a tool.

The man took cash and left the service station on foot, heading north on Taradale Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the man was wearing grey track pants and a red top with a hood, and had a grey sweatshirt or t-shirt tied around his face or head.

She asked anyone who had seen someone matching this description to call police on 111 and quote event number P060238126.